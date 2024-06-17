GdS: Emerson Royal gives green light to Milan transfer, one issue for Real Madrid defender

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Tottenham defender Emerson Royal has an agreement in principle with Milan, while talks with Rafa Marin’s agent are progressing, but Real Madrid want to keep a buy-back clause.

Milan are expected to reshuffle their defensive department in the summer and not only because their star defender Theo Hernandez could leave.

A possible replacement for the France international is Tottenham’s Emerson Royal, even if the Brazilian can also play on the right flank of the pitch.

According to Gazzetta, Emerson has already reached a principle of agreement with the Rossoneri. He’s available for €20m, so next week could be key in negotiations between the two parties.

Milan are also looking for a new centre-back and according to Gazzetta, the Serie A giants are in talks with Rafa Marin’s agent, alongside Napoli.

The promising Spanish defender spent the last season on loan at Alaves. Even if Milan and Madrid are on good terms, the Merengues want to keep control of the 22-year-old and include a buy-back clause in any deal with interested clubs.