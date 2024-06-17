GdS: ‘If he does not renew, he’s on the market’ – Chiesa given ultimatum as Milan take stock

GdS: ‘If he does not renew, he’s on the market’ – Chiesa given ultimatum as Milan take stock

Whilst a new winger is not a position AC Milan will actively pursue if an opportunity arises to invest in one, it could be taken, and that is why the ongoing situation with Federico Chiesa is one to keep an eye on.

Before the start of the European Championship in Germany, Chiesa was dealt an ultimatum, with his contract expiring next summer, and a report from Gazzetta dello Sport has laid the facts out clearly.

Juventus’ sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, has a difficult situation to navigate in regards to Chiesa’s future. An expiring contract worth €5 million net per season must be renewed, and failure to do so will result in a sale.

However, the report suggests that Thiago Motta does not see the winger as essential, so it would be difficult to enter talks with his entourage, with them knowing their client’s playing time would be limited, it could make a deal difficult, and it would possibly end with Chiesa earning a pay rise.

In his first game of Euro 2024, the winger looked more like his former self, especially in the first 45 minutes. Electric on the ball and a consistent threat, if he becomes available this summer, it could be an opportunity too good to turn down.