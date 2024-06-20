GdS: ‘Difficult disposals’ – Milan looking to offload €10m trio in the mercato

AC Milan are looking to invest heavily in the mercato, but they also must dispose of several players who are not able to compete for a role within the first team and are costing the Rossoneri valuable wage budget.

Of course, the heavy focus this summer will be recruiting key players to replace departing talents, and the second priority will be evaluating the options that are proposed to the club, such as the Adrien Rabiot situation at Juventus.

The first objective must be complete, and Milan have a very healthy budget for progress in the window to do so. However, the secondary objectives will only be completed to a good level if the Rossoneri part with returning loan players.

Three players in particular are the main problems for the Diavolo, given their wages are high, and the interest in them is not. According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Radio Rossonera) 10 players are for sale, but there are three in particular who need to go soon.

The trio is Divock Origi – who nets €4 million per season, Fode Ballo-Toure – who earns €1.2m, and Alexis Saelemaekers – who earns €1m per season. Interest is available in some respects for the trio, but they are costing Milan more than €8m per season, a figure which cannot remain on the books.