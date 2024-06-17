GdS: It could be farewell – Simic’s future may be away from Milan

AC Milan’s Primavera ranks are filled with talent, and several players look ready to take gradual steps to become first-team talents, but for one player, the road may be away from the club.

The current crop of talent in Milan’s youth ranks is phenomenal, and several players have shown they can play at the senior level, one of the players who proved that this season was Jan-Carlo Simic.

Not only did the central defender make the step up easily, but he also looked like a player much older than he is, looking calm and composed on the ball and taking the game in his stride rather than folding at the pressure of playing first-team football.

Understandably, there are suitors for players like this, and whether the Rossoneri listen to them is another thing, but in the case of Simic, their options may be limited.

As Gazzetta dello Sport (via Milan News) writes, it is possible that the young Serbian defender could move away from San Siro, specifically to the Netherlands, where Feyenoord are taking a keen interest in his services.

According to the reports, he is yet to sign a contract extension, and the Dutch club have ‘swooped on the player’.