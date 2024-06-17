GdS: Contradicted within days – Ibrahimovic must find a solution for Theo’s words

Last week, Zlatan Ibrahimovic partook in his first official media event in his new role at AC Milan, and while he confirmed Theo Hernandez was happy, the Frenchman challenged that a few hours later, and the problem must be fixed quickly.

On Thursday afternoon, Ibra sat down to discuss several things happening at Milan, such as the appointment of Paulo Fonseca. However, the other big talking point was regarding the situations of Rafael Leao, Mike Maignan, and Theo.

In the interview, the Swede stated that the trio were ‘happy’ and the club does not need to sell them, after all, they all have contracts with the club. However, on Saturday, the left-back effectively nullified the comments, at least concerning his situation.

When a player begins a question about their future by saying, “I’m focused on the European Championship,” a sense of fear arises, and that only grows with his following statement. “Whether I’ll stay at AC Milan or not, we’ll see later.”

As Gazzetta dello Sport reports, the press conference has unsettled the fanbase and the club itself, and now Zlatan is tasked with finding the solution.

Two hypotheses arise. Firstly, there is a chance of a possible farewell, and the interest is clear and known to the club and, evidently, the player. Alternatively, the Rossoneri must re-enter negotiations to tie down his future, and this is still an option that can be taken.