GdS: Commercial, matchday and TV revenues up – Serie A enjoys a ‘boom’

While there may be the perception that Serie A continues to lose appeal among a global audience and that a gulf is opening up between the league and others around Europe, the data suggests otherwise.

La Gazzetta dello Sport asks the question: has Serie A lost its charm? No, it’s still attractive and the numbers from the 33rd edition of the Annual Review of Football Finance published by Deloitte Sports Business Group prove it.

Serie A clubs’ revenues totalled €2.9 billion in the 2022-23 season, marking a record for the league and a 22% increase compared to the previous season.

Revenues from television rights have recorded an increase of 15% for a total of €1.5bn (€194m more than the previous season, an increase largely due to the excellent performances of Italian clubs in European competitions).

This is a figure which includes both the revenues guaranteed by national licensees and by broadcasters who have rights broadcast abroad. The world is watching Serie A and seems to have every intention of continuing to do so.

Yesterday’s Lega assembly decided to assign the rights of the A 2024-2027 in the sub-Saharan Africa area while continuing with various interlocutors the negotiations for the sale of the rights to the league in the United States.

Serie A clubs complained about budgets weighed down by Covid and little help from the government but the return of fans to the stadium and the lifting of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic have finally restored momentum.

Matchday revenues increased by 88% (€434m, compared to just €231m in 2021-22), commercial revenues grew by 14% (€109m more) to €0.9bn. The first group includes ticket costs and in general everything that the fan is willing to spend during the match event. Commercial revenues are essentially linked to merchandising.

Serie A is therefore growing in all aspects: the fans who fill the stadiums, who purchase original merchandise from their team and who, even from a distance, via phone, tablet and TV, don’t want to miss the show.

In summary, a plus sign in all three main revenue streams (TV rights, match-day and commercial revenues) with the share of stadium tickets representing the most significant part of the overall growth. Serie A was also the only one of the big five leagues to record a reduction (€61m) in wage costs to €1.9bn.