GdS: From Camarda to Premier League targets – Milan shift into top gear

One month remains until the start of the pre-season and AC Milan want to be in a good position by then, having shifted into top gear on the mercato. As per Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri are indeed planning for the long term.

As highlighted by the pink newspaper (see photo below), Milan are securing deals that could have an impact for the next 20 years. The youngster Francesco Camarda signed his contract renewal yesterday, and Geoffrey Moncada is in London to work on several transfers.

Zirkzee is the main priority

Having said goodbye to Olivier Giroud, Milan need a new No.9 in the team and Joshua Zirkzee is at the top of their wish list. They are willing to trigger the €40m release clause, which would make him the third-most expensive player in the club’s history after Leo Bonucci (€42m) and Rui Costa (€41m).

The Dutchman’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, is asking for a very high commission of €15m and Milan are currently working on lowering that figure. Talks are at an advanced stage for the striker but, having said that, the Rossoneri are still keeping tabs on alternatives.

These include Benjamin Seskp (Leipzig), Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord), to Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart) and Jonathan David (Lille). Moncada is also working on other positions, though.

Potential at a good price

Indeed, the technical director has also set his sights on Armando Broja, who could be sold by Chelsea this summer. A meeting has already taken place with the Stamford Bridge side to probe the ground, with Moncada seeing him as a potential deputy for Zirkzee.

The investment for a deputy striker would have to be limited on Milan’s end and it seems Chelsea could accept a lower figure for the Albanian international. He only scored one goal this past season but the potential is there, and his stocks could potentially rise after the Euros.

It should be noted that the Rossoneri have been following Broja for quite some time and are well aware of hi qualities. Furthermore, the relations with Chelsea are excellent after the signings of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic last summer

Right-hand side reinforcement

In addition to the attack, another priority for Milan is to reinforce the right-hand side of the pitch. During his trip to London, Moncada also held talks with Aston Villa to ask for information on Matty Cash, whose contract will expire in 2027.

The 26-year-old is believed to have a price tag of around €30m but these are ‘Premier League figures’, so Milan believe that they could lower the request. Cash certainly fits the profile, being a very attacking-minded full-back who can offer something different to Davide Calabria.

Camarda signs the renewal

The youngster signed his contract renewal until 2027 yesterday and although it was certain for quite some time, the fans can now breathe a sigh of relief. Dortmund, Man City and Real Madrid all tried to tempt the striker but his love for Milan prevailed.

The CEO Giorgio Furlani had a key role in the renewal, managing the situation personally together with the player’s entourage (Marianna Mecacci, Giuseppe Riso) and his family. Now, Milan are hoping that Camarda will continue to shine – most likely with the U23 team – and perhaps we will see him with the first team as well.