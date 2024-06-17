GdS: A Brahim-esque deal – Milan set sights on Real Madrid defender

In the upcoming mercato, AC Milan will look to add reinforcement to their first team, but they also must pursue the market for any openings for their future squads, and the Rossoneri have set their sights on a Real Madrid youngster.

The Achilles heel of Milan’s 2023/24 season was undoubtedly the defensive crisis, and this is known by the management. Therefore, a new central defender will be welcomed to the club during this summer, but it is vital to look to the future as well.

More than ever, the mercato is massively inflated, and prices are soaring, which means clubs must be smart with their business – for example, the Diavolo cannot spend €100 million on a striker, given they are in desperate need of at least four players.

Looking at the Diavolo’s shortlist, there is a conveyor belt of options that keep re-appearing. Jakub Kiwior and Lillian Brassier were linked heavily in the winter mercato and now are emerging once again as potential investments, and it is a similar story for Alessandro Buongiorno.

Regardless of who is elected to be the next central defender, though, Milan must also seek opportunities in the window. Gazzetta dello Sport (via Milan News) have reported that they may have found one in defence.

The player in question is Rafa Marin, the Real Madrid ‘revolution in defence’. Born in 2002, he spent last season on loan at Deportivo Alaves, but he could be sold in the upcoming window, and the Rossoneri have taken notice.

Furthermore, the report suggests that a deal could be structured similarly to those of Brahim Diaz and more recently, Alex Jimenez.