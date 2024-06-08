GdS: Aston Villa slap €30m price tag on full-back but Milan eye discount

AC Milan have turned their attention to the Premier League as some clubs need to offload players for financial reasons. Aston Villa are one of those sides and the Rossoneri have identified Matty Cash as a potential target.

Technical director Geoffrey Moncada and sporting director Antonio D’Ottavio have been probing several targets in the last few months. However, as we get closer to the financial deadline on June 30, opportunities will inevitably emerge.

As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport this morning (also see photo below), Aston Villa are one of the clubs in need of cash and ironically enough, Cash could leave. We are talking about Matty Cash, of course, who plays as a full-back and has ended up on Milan’s radar.

The English side have slapped an initial price tag of €30m on the player but Milan are convinced that they can obtain a discount, all things considered. The Rossoneri also have the ability to pay the transfer fee in full, rather than using a loan formula or similar.

It remains to be seen if Moncada will make a concrete attempt in the coming weeks, but it’s a situation to keep an eye on for sure (just like the Armando Broja links).