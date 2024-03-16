GCU men surge into WAC basketball championship game

LAS VEGAS — The Seattle University and Grand Canyon men's basketball teams split games in the regular season and one of those went overtime. So most expected a good game when they met for the third time in the Western Athletic Conference tournament semifinal Friday at Orleans Arena.

The No. 1 Antelopes used a late second-half surge to pull away from the No. 4 Redhawks 80-72 and advance to Saturday's championship game, one win away from the conference's automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament. GCU has played in five of the last six tournament championship games.

The Lopes (28-4) improved to 12-3 (.800) all-time in WAC tournament games, 7-0 as the better seed, 5-1 in semifinal games and 4-0 against Seattle.

GCU struggled early and trailed at the half 34-32. Coach Bryce Drew chalked that up to his team not playing in a week as it had the double-bye in the tournament.

GCU held a slim 63-61 lead with 6:19 left but went on a 9-0 run, the last of those points came on a 3-pointer by Jovan Blacksher that made it 70-61.

Top performers

Grand Canyon: Tyon Grant-Foster showed why he was the regular season conference player of the year by tallying 28 points and shooting 9-of-18 from the field. He also had six rebounds and three blocks. Ray Harrison added 17 points, which included and 8-for-8 showing from the free-throw line. Lok Wur, who came off the bench, was the third GCU player in double figures with 12 points. He also had five rebounds.

Seattle: Senior guard Alex Schumacher had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. The other four Seattle starters also scored in double figures with the best of those being sophomore guard John Christofilis, who had 12, on a 5-for-10 effort from the field.

What went right for GCU

GCU got key rebounds: GCU only finished with a 35-34 advantage on the boards but the Lopes came up with important rebounds on key possessions. For example, with GCU up 40-38 four minutes into the second half, Gabe McGlothan went to the line and made the first free throw but missed the second. GCU got the rebound and seconds later extended the lead to six points on a 3-pointer by Grant-Foster. Then, with GCU up 59-57, the Redhawks (19-14) were held to one shot on their next possession. Harrison got the rebound and the ensuing possession ended with pair of made free throws.

Made free throws down the stretch: GCU hit 23-of-32 for the game (71.9%) but the Lopes were particularly good down the stretch, which was a big reason they were able to pull away late. In the last 7:34 GCU made all 12 tries. The first two in that stretch, by Harrison, gave GCU a 58-57 lead.

Solid shooting night: The Lopes shot 45.5% (25-for-55), which is just a tick under what they came in averaging. They were an impressive 14-for-26 (53.8%) in the second half which helped put the game away.

What went wrong for GCU

McGlothan had an off game: The big man from Gilbert is one of most experienced and consistent players on the team but in this one he wasn't a major factor. He scored just three points and was 1-for-9 from the field, including an 0-for-3 from long distance. He did have a team-high eight rebounds and two steals though and others picked up the slack in the scoring column for him.

They said it

"Really proud of our team effort. We had a long week here waiting to play and so I think in the first half we were down two but we still thought we were in a good place because we hadn't played in a week and I thought we had some good shots that we just didn't make in that first half. Want to credit our guys with how hard they played on defense, Seattle's such a hard cover with how much movement they have and different actions and such prolific shooters and the guys had to be on high alert all night." — GCU coach Bryce Drew

"My teammates got me the ball in the right places, coach calling the sets to get me the ball where I like it at and I would just say that really helped me get going in the first half." — GCU's Tyon Grant-Foster

"I think what has made us good is being able to have so many different weapons. You have to respect all of us, whether it's him (Grant-Foster), me, Gabe (McGlothan), Lok (Wur), anybody. So that's what makes us different." — GCU's Ray Harrison

Up next

The Lopes advanced to Saturday's 8:30 p.m. championship game against No. 3 UT-Arlington (20-13), an 87-84 winner over No. 3 Tarleton State. GCU won both regular-season meetings against the Mavericks, 76-69 and 67-61.

