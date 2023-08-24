GCSE results latest LIVE: Students receive results with grades predicted to be lower

Students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland were expected to receive their GCSE results on Thursday (PA Archive)

Teenagers across the country have received their GCSE results on Thursday - with grades expected to be lower than last year.

Hundreds of thousands of pupils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland received their grades, which will help them progress to sixth form, college or training.

Similar to the pattern seen with A-level results last week, it is expected that top GCSE grades in England will drop from last year as part of a plan to bring grades down to pre-pandemic levels.

It comes after Covid-19 led to an increase in top grades in 2020 and 2021, with results based on teacher assessments instead of exams.

Exams regulator Ofqual has said this year’s national GCSE results will be lower than last year, but are expected to be similar to 2019 – the last year before the pandemic.

Some sixth forms and colleges could decide to admit pupils with lower GCSE grades on to A-level courses this summer compared with recent years.

Students across the country wake up to GCSE results

