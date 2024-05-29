GCSAA CEO Rhett Evans completes 45-day journey to the top of Mount Everest

Rhett Evans has reached the top of his profession as the CEO of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America. Last week he reached the top of another summit, Mount Everest.

Evans, a self-described fitness junkie and outdoor enthusiast in his social media bio, completed a 45-day journey to the summit and unfolded a GCSAA flag he carried with him to commemorate the occasion.

“There are certain places in the world where you can stand, that will change the way you look at things forever,” he wrote on social media. “Standing on top of the world at 29,035’ is one of those places! Onward.”

Mount Everest, located in the Mahalangur Himal sub-range of the Himalayas with the China-Nepal border running across its summit point, is the highest mountain above sea level.

Evans documented his journey, which began on April 2, on social media. On Friday, Evans overcame several setbacks including an injury to his arm and an injury to his leg requiring a helicopter to airlift him for medical attention, to reach the summit at the “top of the world.”

According to Ed Several, the GCSAA’s chief marketing officer, Evans also wore GCSAA patches on his outerwear as “a symbol of taking all of the organization’s 20,300 plus members on his climb to recognize the incredible journey superintendents take every day in their essential role delivering a great day of golf for golfers around the world.”

