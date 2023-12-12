GCMS earns comfortable win over Fisher

Dec. 12—Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.

FISHER — During Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's 55-21 win at Fisher on Monday night, Falcons girls' basketball coach Ross Harden found himself glancing at the crowd.

A spare seat couldn't be found in the Falcons' section of bleachers.

"Fifteen minutes down the road, it is a rivalry," Harden said. "It's great to see the student section. The kids feed off that and really enjoy it."

GCMS (7-1) held the Bunnies (7-6) in check offensively, building a 27-10 halftime lead.

"Lizzie Giroux hit a big three and Cally Kroon came right back down and hit a three," Harden said. "Mindy Brown, came in and got four points. ... That kind of spurred us there."

Giroux had a team-high 11 points and Mallory Rosendahl added 10 points. Cally Kroon collected seven points while Sophia Ray, Savannah Shutmate and Brown scored six points apiece. Melina Luyando scored a team-high 11 points for Fisher, which saw its three-game win streak end at the hands of the Falcons.

"This group really gets along well together," Harden said. "They mesh well together. We always have fun. I think they like playing with each other."