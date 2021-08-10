GCEM: Grady County, most of state in orange risk level for COVID-19

Aug. 10—Weekly COVID-19 updates have returned to the Grady County Commissioners meetings.

Grady County Emergency Management Director, Dale Thompson, said Grady County is currently in the orange risk level, along with most of Oklahoma.

"It's not getting any better," Thompson said.

The 18 to 36-year-old age group is being hit hardest by the Delta variant. Moreover, about 96% of these cases are in unvaccinated individuals, he said.

Thompson encouraged those who have questions about the vaccine to talk to their doctor about their concerns.

As of Tuesday, Oklahoma has had 501,447 cases, 1,136 new cases and 17,853 active cases. The seven-day, daily average for new cases over the last week is currently 17,853.