GCA tabs Smith to lead football program

Jan. 26—Grace Christian Academy in Weatherford announced last week that football coach Rick Smith will be the new head varsity football coach for the upcoming 2024 season, the program's second season.

Smith will be taking the reins from long time coach Bill Reed. Smith has served as both a head coach and an assistant coach for 23 years, making stops at Lake Country Christian, Weatherford Christian, Liberty Christian School, Gainsville State School and Texas Christian Academy in Arlington. Smith has served in a chaplain role as well with several of the local football programs in Texas and Oklahoma.

Smith graduated from Colorado Christian University with a degree in Biblical Studies and he also has three sons.