GC Track & Field: Tigers, Lady Tigers head for Region III Meet

Apr. 12—LANCASTER — Corsicana's Tigers and Lady Tigers head for the 5A Region III Meet at UTA, taking another step toward the 5A state track meet in Austin.

The top two at UTA will advance to the state meet, where Corsicana's Ja'Shaun Lloyd took second in the 110-hurdles and sixth in the 300-hurdle last spring in Austin as a sophomore.

Lloyd hurdled his way to the Region Meet, winning the 110-hurdles and 300-hurdles in the Area Meet at Lancaster Thursday, setting a PR in the 110s, where he beat the field with a 13.28.

Lloyd has not lost in the hurdles since the state meet last spring. He also ran the anchor leg on the Tiger 4x400 relay along with Keylon Haynes, Andre Ibanez, and his twin brother, Ty'Shaun Lloyd that took third at the Area Meet to earn a berth in the Region Meet.

LJ Williams just missed a trip to the Region Meet, finishing fifth at the Area Meet.

Jaz Newsome has led the Lady Tigers all year and returns to the Region Meet in Arlington with a fourth-place finish in the 400 and a second-place finish in the long jump, where she broke her own school record with a leap of 18-feet and six inches.

Jaz also anchored the 4x400 relay team of Kiana Lopez-Wilson, Measha Rhinehart and Cassandra Hernandez that earned a berth at the Region Meet with a fourth-place finish (4:00).

Rhinehart, who has also led the Lady Tigers all spring, qualified for the Region Meet with a second-place finish in the triple jump (37-2) and a fourth-place finish in the 200 (24.4) and also ran on the 4x400 relay team that earned a Region berth.

The Lady Tiger 4x100 team of A'Kevia Weaver, Erika Roughton, Marche' Belmontes and Lopez-Wilson took fourth to qualify for the 5A Region II Meet at UTA.