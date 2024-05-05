GC Track & Field: Lloyd, Tigers have big day at state meet

May 4—AUSTIN — Corsicana's Tigers topped off a strong season in track and field with a memorable night Friday at the 5A State Track and Field in Austin, where the Tigers saw Ja'Shaun Lloyd take home back-to-back second-place finishes in the hurdles but he ran the anchor leg on the Tiger 4x400 team that finished sixth.

Not only did Ja'Shaun Lloyd return to Mike Meyers Stadium for another big performance in 110- and 300-hurdles, but he ran on the Tiger 4x400 relay team.

Lloyd finished second in the 110-hurdles and sixth in the 300-hurdles last spring and returned with an even better performance Friday, taking home second in the 110-hurdles and second in the 300-hurdles, scoring 16 team points himself.

Lloyd ran a 13.85 to in the 110-hurdles and a 37.13 to take home second in the 300-hurdles, and he also ran on the anchor leg for the mile relay team that included Keylen Haynes, Ty'Shaun Lloyd and Andre Ibanez that finished sixth in 3:21.87.

Those four Tigers scored enough points to lead Corsicana to 11th-place in the team competition.

"I'm just so proud of all of these guys and the time, effort and dedication they had this season," Tiger Coach Wayne Braziel said Friday night.

"Ja'Shaun showed a lot of heart this year with a lot of expectations and he exceeded them and put himself in position to make it back to state and get back on the medal stand again," said Braziel, who has called Lloyd one of the hardest working and most dedicated athletes he has ever been around.

Braziel was just as proud of the mile relay team that made it to the state for the first time, a group that emerged together as a team late in the season but came together to make run to state.

"The mile relay team did a great job from the time we put all these guys together the meet before the district meet," he said. "They continued to improve every week.

"Making it to state was a huge accomplishment for them and the program, even though the outcome wasn't what we wanted, it doesn't take away from the success we had this season. We're proud of everyone who competed this season and we have a lot returning so the future is looking bright."