GC Track & Field: Lady Tiger Coach Robert Spencer named Coach of the Year

Jun. 14—It didn't take long for Robert Spencer to get from East Texas to Corsicana, just two stops as an assistant coach at Tyler John Tyler High School and Texarkana's Texas High.

And it took him even less time once he landed in Navarro County, where no one moved faster on the track than "Spence", who turned the Lady Tiger track program upside down in what seemed to be a blink of an eye — so fast that no one even had time to put a stop watch on him when his girls flew out of the starting blocks and disappeared in a mad rush running toward the future.

They haven't slowed down since he arrived.

So it shouldn't have surprised anyone when Coach Spencer was named the Region 6 Class 5A Girls Track Coach of the Year — a rare and well-deserved honor.

How did he flip the program upside down? He just put his girls in the lab.

Not literally in the lab. That's just what Spencer's credo is for his team — "In the Lab." The girls all have shirts that say "In the Lab." and they get it. When you spend time in the lab that means you're not only working, but working hard, and working toward a goal.

They speak Spencer's language.

And if no one else understands it, that's just fine because they "Get It."

Spencer knows how to motivate, knows the magic is finding out what every athlete needs and knowing when and how to push each individual to be their best.

"He actually cares about each and every girl," Rhinehart said. "Not just about running. He really cares."

And he really pushes his girls to improve and be their best. He has been that way since Day 1 and they know the work is hard, but at the same time, this team and their coach spend a lot of time laughing and talking together.

"He's got a name for every one of us. He calls me Unicorn," Rhinehart said this week with a big smile.

The name fits Rhinehart, who is one of the most versatile and talented athletes (boy or girl) in the Golden Circle. She just finished her sophomore year with a 3.8 GPA and a couple of records after breaking the school record in the 200 meters and in the triple jump.

The Lady Tigers shattered five school records (count 'em, 5!) this spring, including the record in the long jump, where Newsome broke it three times. She began the season jumping in the 17's and by the time it was over, she had busted 18-feet and slayed the old record with a leap of 18 feet and six inches in the Area Meet to qualify for the Region III Meet at UTA, a step away from the State Meet in Austin.

Last spring Newsome was the only girl from Corsicana to qualify for the Region III Meet.

This spring? You needed a program.

The Unicorn made it in the 200 and the triple jump, and Jaz returned in the 400 and arrived in the pits with her brilliant breakout season in the long jump. Jaz also anchored the 4x400 relay team that included Kiana Lopez-Wilson, Rhinehart and Cassandra Hernandez that earned a berth at the Region Meet.

Rhinehart qualified for the Region Meet with a second-place finish at the Area Meet in the triple jump (37-2) and a fourth-place finish in the 200 (24.4) and also ran on the 4x400 relay team that earned a Region berth.

The Lady Tiger 4x100 team of A'Kevia Weaver, Roughton, Marche' Belmontes and Lopez-Wilson qualified for the 5A Region II Meet. Belmontes and Lopez-Wilson are key players on Corsicana's playoff soccer team, but after last year's soccer season ended they both headed for the track (and the "Lab") and arrived in time to run in the Ennis Bluebonnet Relays just 24 hours after playing in a playoff soccer game.

Lopez-Wilson, a sophomore this spring, led the soccer team in scoring, and simply glides on the turf with a special blend of speed and finesse that defines her game. She comes by it naturally. Her mother is Navarro women's soccer coach, Alicia Wilson, who is a legend in Jamaica, where she played on the National Team for years and moved on to play Pro Soccer, where she was known for her brilliant speed and cunning, before coming to Navarro, where her teams are nationally-ranked every year and always have a chance to win a national title.

Kiana has adjusted to the track, but it's still fresh and new, and before the Area Meet this year Spencer could see she was not herself.

"She was nervous," Spencer said. "I could tell. So I told her to go get her soccer ball and kick it around. That calmed her down for the race."

That's who Spencer is — he is exactly where and what he needs to be for his girls — and they know it. It's a push here and a laugh there and nickname as silly as Easy-E (that's what Spencer calls Roughton).

"He's everywhere," Roughton said with a laugh, referring to how Spencer moves at practice and even during the clutter and confusion of the big track meets every week. You don't know where he's at and then, Boom! He's right there.

Jaz said even when she's running the 400 meters (a complete lap around the track) she knows he's there.

"I can hear him all through the race," she said. "He's there helping me (encouraging me). I can't see him, but he's there. I love it! He's not just a coach. He runs with us and works out with us. And he's crazy. You'll be at home at night and he'll send you a screenshot of a runner from another school with her times on it."

Newsome carries the light for the Lady Tigers, like all good leaders, right out front showing the way. She's the only rising-senior for next year's team.

She was the only girl to qualify for the Region II Meet at UTA as a sophomore and came back in 2024 to lead the Lady Tigers all year and return to the Region Meet in Arlington with a fourth-place finish in the 400 and a second-place finish in the long jump, where she broke her own school record again.

They had a memorable and wonderful season, and they deserved it. The Lady Tigers put in the work — laughter and all — to get here. They ran last summer, they ran mornings before school and they ran right through barriers and records no one imagined.

Spencer says "This is just the beginning," and he means it. He wants a program, one that grows every year, breaking new boundaries. "The goal next year is to get to state!"

If and when the girls make it to state, they will arrive as one — one team, one mindset.

"We're a family," Roughton said.

Spencer said he has learned a lot and had help from Corsicana's legendary boys track & field Coach Wayne Braziel and called him "a mentor."

Braziel has been sending runners to state for years (decades) and has so much knowledge and insight it always feels like Braziel could go to Wal-Mart, find four kids and by the end of the season have a blazing relay team.

Braziel's thrilled about Spencer's success and his impact on the girls program.

"I'm happy for him," Braziel said. "It (the Coach of the Year award) was well-deserved for all the time and efforts he put into this season. He had the girls up there from the summer until the season started and it's always great to see the benefits of your harvest.

"He definitely planted the seed early and it showed once the season got here. I will say this has been one of the best seasons the girls have had since I've been here," said Braziel, who just completed his 17th season as the Tiger track & field coach.

"That (success) goes back to the coach's vision and getting the girls to buy into his vision and also going out and executing it as well, "he said. "It's great to get an award like this because it shows that people notice your work and it also can give you the confidence that you are doing something right and also being successful."

And some laughter and time "In the Lab" doesn't hurt, either ...