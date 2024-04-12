GC Track & Field: Kerens loads up the bus for trip to 2A Region II Meet

Apr. 12—KERENS — The LadyCats and Bobcats have a long history of success in track and field and the 2024 teams kept that tradition alive Thursday, qualifying six Bobcats and the 4x200 relay team and four LadyCats and two relay teams for the 2A Region Meet in Palestine next Friday.

Musiq Gunnell led the way for the Bobcats, earning a trip to the Region Meet in the triple jump and high jump and running along with Bobby Williams, Breylon Washington and Dmari Payne on the 4x200 relay team that will make a trip to Palestine.

Payne also earned a berth at Region in the 100 and Washington made it in the 200. Baraka Kambon qualified in the 110-hurdles and Bryce Lincoln (Discus) and Jachi Rooks (triple jump) also earned berths in the Region Meet.

Tiana Hall, Amy Combs and Briana Cordoza led the LadyCats. Hall earned berths in the triple jump and the 100 and also ran on the 4x100 relay team along with Sophie Elmore, Skylar Kamp and Cardoza and on the 4x200 relay team along Combs, Kayla Gonzales and Cordoza. Combs qualified in the 200 and ran on the 4x200 relay team that earned a Region berth.

Cardoza had a monster day at the Area Meet, earning Region berths in the pole vault, long jump and 300-hurdles and running the anchor leg for both Region-qualifying relay teams. Nevaeh Eastman qualified for the Region Meet in the discus.