GC Track & Field: Gunnell, Allen and Manrriquez have big day at state

May 6—Three of the most talented and versatile athletes in the Golden Circle made an impact at the UIL State Track & Field Meet in Austin, where Kerens' Muziq Gunnell, Dawson's Elijah Allen and Frost's Brenda Manrriquez all had big performances in their first appearances at the State Track & Field Meet.

Gunnell, a junior who was a force as an All-Golden Circle receiver in football and one of the top scorers on the court as an All-Golden basketball player, took home third place in the Boys Class 2A high jump, clearing 6-4 to medal.

Allen, a senior who was one of the top defensive backs in the Golden Circle last fall and a key player for Dawson's basketball teams that went two rounds in the playoffs, finished sixth in the Class 2A long jump.

Allen made giant strides in a year, adding more than five feet to his best jump in 2023 with a leap of 44-feet and 4-inches at Austin to take home sixth-place.

Manrriquez had a remarkable season on the basketball court, where she led Frost to 26 victories (the most in the Golden Circle) and emerged as one of the best leaders in the GC as a top scorer and voice on the court for the Lady Polar Bears on her way to becoming the All-Golden Circle Offensive MVP.

She added to her strong resume in Austin, where she finished eighth in the Girls 2A State Meet, leaping a personal best 44-feet and 4-inches — eclipsing her state-qualifying leap of 35-feet and 1-inch in the Region Meet.