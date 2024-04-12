GC Track & Field: Dawson sends two boys, two girls and the girls 4X400 relay team to Region

Apr. 12—DAWSON — They're having a memorable year in athletics at Dawson since new football coach and AD Brian Kelley showed up and continued success Thursday on the track in the 2A Area Track and Field Meet, where Dawson qualified two girls, two boys and the girls 4X400 relay team to the Region Meet in Palestine next Friday.

Elijah Allen won the triple jump and took third in the long jump, and Tyler Villareal finished third in the long jump to earn berths at the Boys 2A Region II Meet Meet.

Madison Houston took fourth in the 3200 run and Joscelyn Wilson finished second in the 400 and also ran the first leg for Dawson's 4x400 girls relay team that took home third to reach the Region Meet. Tamia Valenzuela, Josie Oaks and Emily Barnett also ran on the mile relay team.