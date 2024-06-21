GC Track & Field: Corsicana's Ja'Shaun Lloyd named to THSCA Super Elite Team

Jun. 21—One more hurdle — one gigantic, mountain of a hurdle — was cleared by Corsicana's Ja'Shaun Lloyd, who was named to the Texas High School Coaches Association's 5A Super Elite Track Team.

That's not all. Corsicana's brilliant runner, and the track program's greatest hurdler, has another season ahead of him ...

That's where Lloyd, a junior, is today after earning one of the top high school track honors in Texas when he was named to the 2024 Texas High School Coaches Association's 5A Super Elite Track Team.

"This is a special award that comes from the best coaches in the country," said legendary Tiger track & field Coach Wayne Braziel, who has been blown away by Lloyd's progress on the track the past two seasons. "Plus, the fact it's the great state of Texas and all of the athletes in it and you're one of the several that was able to receive an award like this speaks for itself."

Lloyd was one of 16 track athletes, covering all events, to be named to the 5A Super Elite team.

"Being named to this Super Elite team also helps put Corsicana's name in the mouths of a lot of people across the state," Braziel said, "and makes them aware of the town, the school and the track program!

"It's special to receive any kind of award when you have put in the all the time and dedication like Ja'Shaun did," Braziel said, "and the achievements he has accomplished this past year. I'm just glad that all his hard work is showing up and giving him reasons to continue to work because of all the great things he has been accomplishing."

Lloyd has that fire, that driving desire to improve and push himself to be better — and the best. That's at the top of any discussion about where Lloyd is and where he wants to be. He improved even more in the past two seasons at Corsicana, where his unrelenting drive to be the best has been more than evident.

Last season as a sophomore Lloyd dominated local track meets, winning every hurdler event — both the 110-hurdles and the 300-hurdles — and reached the 5A State Meet in Austin. He took home second in the 110s and sixth in the 300-hurdles in his initial state meet at Mike Myers Stadium, and left Austin hungry and determined to be even better.

He was.

This spring as a junior Lloyd finished second in state meet both the 110s and 300s, and he also ran the anchor leg for Corsicana's 4x400 (mile relay) team, which finished sixth.

"I just tell him all the time I'm his No. 1 fan, which I'm sure his family will say differently" Braziel said. "But I enjoy watching him compete and it's fun to see him do all the things that he does."

Braziel doesn't hesitate when asked about Lloyd's place in Corsicana's track & field program. He simply says Lloyd is the best hurdler in the program, adding that he has been the Tiger head track & field coach for the past 17 years.

"As far as being the best hurdler CHS has had, I know for sure he is since I've been here, but I don't want to misspeak on others before then, but he does have the school records, several district, area, regional championships and back-to-back appearances at state in both hurdles with a medal in both with one more year to go. So I would say he's got a strong case if he's not."

Lloyd is the new standard of excellence in track at CHS, and making the THSCA Super Elite Track team is just the latest step in his lightning-quick rise on the in the hurdles.

"Overall, we're just super proud of him," Braziel said. "And even right now he's still competing this summer and just got done with the U20 up in Eugene, Oregon.

"There's no one that's going to out-work him or keep him from reaching his goals."