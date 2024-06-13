GC Sports: UIL makes changes to playoff format

Jun. 13—High school playoffs in Texas will never be the same, and that's good news for teams in the Golden Circle.

The UIL passed a proposal Tuesday to create split divisions once teams reach the playoffs based on enrollment in a format that mirrors what the big school football teams do now, where those teams are split into DI and D2 divisions based on enrollment.

The UIL used this format in 1990-91 to split Texas 5A (the largest classification at the time) into D1 and DII divisions to make things more competitive, and now the UIL will do the same for smaller schools in sports in the playoffs.

Now the smaller schools will compete on a more level playing field in the postseason. The new split-plan will change 2A-6A volleyball, softball and baseball, 4A-6A soccer, and 1A-6A basketball.

The districts will remain the same with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs. The two programs with the largest enrollments as of October 2023, will be placed in Division I and the other two teams placed in Division II.

No one knows what effect the new divisions will have on Golden Circle teams, but everything points to improvement and possibly huge improvements in the postseason.

Consider the Rice girls basketball team, which under this format would have arguably reached the 3A state tournament and — many would say — would have won back-to-back state titles in 2023 and 2024.

Rice's Lady Bulldogs, led by All-American Saniya Burks who led Texas in scoring, were eliminated by Fairfield in the playoffs three years in a row. Fairfield has an enrollment of 489 students. Rice has only 291. It didn't seem fair at all that Rice had to compete against a 3A school with almost 200 more students.

The new rule wasn't lost on Saniya, who responded by saying, "They would do that now."

Her father Antonio Burks, who coached the Rice girls team the last four seasons, but is moving back to the boys team next year, said it was a good move, especially for the small schools.

"People have been talking about this for years," he said. "They do it for 5A and 6A football but not for the smaller schools. They were doing it in football, why not the other sports? It will be a good thing for everybody."

The change also creates two state championship brackets per classification (like football) for teams to compete, which means two state champions and a shorter road to the state title game because fewer teams will be competing in fewer games with the split divisions.

Under the current format teams need to win seven consecutive games (or series in baseball) to win a Texas state title — more than just about any other state. Most states need five or fewer rounds to win a state title.

The Kerens Bobcats marched to the 2A Region Semifinals this spring, winning three consecutive best-of-three series before falling two rounds short of a trip to state when they simply ran out of pitching in a marathon three-game series in which both teams had to empty their bullpens.

The Bobcats were winning 4-0 in the fifth inning of Game 3 when their top two pitchers — The Ritchie Twins, Kannon and Krayton — hit their pitch limits and left. Kerens lost the final two high-scoring games. The shorter road to state might have open the door for a state baseball — and may well lead Kerens to a state title next spring.

In 2019 Corsicana's Tigers had to win five rounds, including four rounds of the best-of-three series, just to reach Round Rock and the state semifinals, where they lost 2-1 to nationally-ranked Colleyville Heritage, which squeaked by the Tigers and then won the state title the next day with a Mercy-Rule, 10-run romp.

Tiger baseball Coach Heath Autrey said the rule will make a difference, because enrollments are so lopsided.

"I've been talking about this for years," Autrey said. "I'm glad they did it. It gives a much better chance."

To get to state (in 2019) we had to beat much bigger schools and Colleyville was not only bigger but had a lot more players.

"Those big schools have more players, way more players" said Autrey, whose Tigers won the district title this season, finishing two games ahead of state-ranked Forney, a 5A program with close to 6A numbers. Forney has an enrollment of more than 2,000 and Corsicana sits with a little more than 1,700.

Forney had far more players than the Tigers, including 18 pitchers. The Tigers had only about a half dozen who took the mound this season. Autrey's wife, Whittney, who is at every game, said. "Yeah, they had 18 pitchers and we had 18 kids in the dugout."

"This is really good for the smaller schools, and it's good for the kids," said Autrey, who celebrated his 400th victory this season.

Tiger fans know regardless of enrollment, Autrey will have one of the top teams in Texas every year. The new format could mean a run to the state tournament this spring for the Tigers.

The new format could and should have a big impact on all Golden Circle schools because the schools in Navarro County have smaller enrollments than the growing communities that have been affected by the sprawling growth of the Dallas Metroplex and other areas of Texas.

Overall, it should be good for everybody in the Golden Circle.