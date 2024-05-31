GC Sports: Seven Golden Circle players will compete in the FCA Victory Bowl Softball game

May 30—WACO — The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl weekend will be held Friday and Saturday in Waco and at Mary Hardin-Baylor in nearby Belton.

The Softball and Baseball games will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Mary Hardin-Baylor University at nearby Belton, Texas, where seven softball players from the Golden Circle have been chosen to play in the 9th annual FCA Victory Bowl Softball game.16th annual FCA Victory Bowl football game will be held at Waco ISD Stadium Saturday.

The athletes and coaches for the All-Star teams are chosen from 100 high schools in Central Texas and the Golden Circle sends athletes every year to compete in a series of All-Star games.

Kerens softball Coach Jayson Engel and Blooming Grove Coach Johnna Smith were selected to coach the Blue softball team, which has six players from the Golden Circle on the team.

Corsicana's Trinity Tarpley, Blooming Grove's Ava Eldridge, Kerens' Ella Engel and Olivia Holt and Mildred's Kami Owen and Marcella Bryan all made the Blue Team. Frost's Taylor Souder was chosen to play on the Red Softball Team.