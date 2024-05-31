GC Sports: Seven GC football players will play in FCA Victory Bowl

May 31—WACO — The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Victory Bowl weekend will be held Friday and Saturday in Waco and at Mary Hardin-Baylor in nearby Belton.

The Softball and Baseball games will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Mary Hardin-Baylor University at nearby Belton, Texas. The 16th annual FCA Victory Bowl football game will be held at Waco ISD Stadium Saturday.

The athletes and coaches for the FCA All-Star teams are chosen from 100 high schools in Central Texas. The Golden Circle sends athletes every year to compete in a series of All-Star games, which culminate Saturday with the FCA Victory Bowl Football game.

Five football players from the Golden Circle were chosen to play for the Blue Team and two GC players made the Red Team, which meet in the 16th annual FCA Victory Bowl Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium.

Dawson's Hastin Easley, who was the Co-winner of the Golden Circle Del Thrash Award (given to the top football player of the year), heads a list of seven GC players who will play in the FCA's Victory Bowl.

Easley, who accepted a scholarship from Mary Hardin-Baylor, led the Golden Circle in receptions and highlight tape catches and also was one of the GC's leading tacklers at linebacker and Dawson's punter.

Hastin will play for the Red Team along with Dawson teammate Colby Springer, who led the Golden Circle in rushing last fall. Colby also accepted a football scholarship to Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Blooming Grove's Noah Hutchison, the All-Golden Circle's Co-Most Versatile Player of the Year, who also accepted a scholarship to play football at Mary Hardin-Baylor, leads a list of five players on the Blue Team. .

Hutchison, who was an electric quarterback who also played linebacker and wide receiver, shared the Co-Versatile POY award with Mildred's Gabe Irvine, a bruising fullback, big-hit linebacker and one of the top field goal kickers in the Golden Circle. They are now teammates on the Blue Team for the FCA Victory Bowl Saturday.

Blooming Grove's Ben Baumgartner, a fierce linebacker who was the Golden Circle Defensive Player of the Year, joins Hutchison and Irvine on the Blue Team along with Rice's Juan Paredes, who was the GC Leadership Player of the Year, and Kerens' Brayden May, a key player for the Bobcats.

Rice's Tony Fira was the only GC baseball player chosen for Friday's Victory Bowl Baseball game. Tony will play for the Blue Team.