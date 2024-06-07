GC Softball: Six Golden Circle players shine in FCA Victory Bowl Softball Game

Jun. 7—Six softball players from the Golden Circle all excelled in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Softball game at Mary Hardin-Baylor.

The FCA Blue Team included a half dozen young ladies from the Golden Circle and was coached by Kerens' legendary coach Jayson Engel, who won his 300th game this season, and Blooming Grove Coach Johnna Smith, who led her Lady Lions to an undefeated District 18-3A title this spring. It was the first Blooming Grove softball teams to win an unbeaten district title since 2007 when Smith and her sister Emily played for and led the Lady Lions. Frost's Taylor Souder played for the Red Team.

The GC Six Blue Team players who played in the FCA All-Star Game last week, all had an impact on the close 5-4 game.

Blooming Grove's Ava Eldridge recently won the 18-3A MVP award for the third time in four seasons (Eldridge missed her junior season last spring with a knee injury) pitched for Blue Team and was impressive, striking out six Red All-Stars in three innings of work. Ava also went 1-for-3 at the plate.

Corsicana's Trinity Tapley went two innings, striking out six, and Kerens' Ella Engel led the Blue Team at the plate, going 2-for-2 while Olivia Holt led the Blue team on defense, making several big plays in the field.

Mildred's Kami Owen and Marcella Bryant both had big moments in the game. Owen went 1-for-2 with a double and Bryant went 1-for-2 with an RBI.

