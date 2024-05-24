GC Softball: Rylee Spivey leads big list of Kerens All-District talent

May 24—KERENS — Jayson Engel's Kerens LadyCats had another big year on the diamond and several players earned post-season honors on the 20-2A All-District team, including three who took home Superlatives.

Rylee Spivey was a slam-dunk choice as the 20-2A Pitcher of the Year, winning the award for the third consecutive year.

Spivey, a junior who has dominated the mound for three seasons at Kerens, had 17 wins and a 1.51 ERA with 224 strikeouts.

She was just as lethal at the plate, where she hit .506 with 39 RBI's 39. She had 11 doubles, three triples and three homers with a .574 on-base-percentage.

Olivia Holt, a senior and four-year starter, was the 20-2A Catcher of the Year after hitting .571 and driving in 23 runs. She had 17 extra base hits, including eight doubles, six triples and three home runs and a .618 on-base-percentage.

Ella Engel, another senior and four-year starter, did it all for Kerens, playing the outfield and third base while also pitching for the LadyCats. Ella was named the 20-2A Utility Player of the Year. She won eight games and struck out 6with 3 batters. She hit .487 with 24 RBIs, four doubles and a .576 on-base-percentage.

Kayla Gonzales, a sophomore third baseman, and Brooke Sikes, a junior first baseman, both made the 20-2A First-Team.

Gonzales hit .500 with six doubles, a triple and a home run and had a .561 OBP.

Sikes hit, .478 with 30 RBIs, 10 doubles, two triples, four homers and a .624 OBP.

Blair Blue and Jaidin Rickard were named to the Honorable Mention list.