GC Softball: Mildred reaps all-district awards

May 20—MILDRED — Mildred always produces a talented softball team and the 2024 Lady Eagles once again had a strong season with several players honored on the District 18-3A All-District softball team.

Parker Kitrell is the District 18-3A Catcher or the Year and Kami Owen is the 18-3A Utility Player of the Year. Owen won Superlative honors on all three All-District teams, volleyball, basketball and softball and proved she is clearly one of th top Girls athletes in the Golden Circle.

Mildred saw four softball players named to the 18-3A Fiirst-Team and two earn Second-Team honors.

Chole Jock, Marcella Bryan, Rayley Hannaand Krislynn Owen made the First-Team and Cameron Lopez and Ailiya Garcia made the Second-Team.

Kendall Ivie was named to the Honorable Mention list.