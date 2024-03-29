GC Softball: Kerens storms back, beats Cayuga 4-3

Mar. 29—KERENS — The Kerens LadyCats came back from a 3-1 deficit, scoring two runs in the sixth and a run in the seventh to beat rival Cayuga 4-3 Thursday.

The LadyCats are now 19-7 and 4-3 in the district race after their dramatic comeback. Brooke Sikes, who went 2-for-3 and scored twice, led the way, belting a two-run homer. Blair Blue went 1-for-4 and doubled home a run and Jaden Brumet had an RBI for Kerens.

Rylee Spivey went the distance, allowing five hits and two earned runs while striking out eight.