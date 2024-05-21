GC Softball: Dawson's Callie Marberry leads Dawson parade of All-District players

May 20—DAWSON — Callie Marberry, who had a remarkable career at Dawson, starring in a long list of sports — volleyball, basketball, tennis and softball — was named the Defensive Most Valuable Player on the District 16-2A All-District Softball team.

Marberry is a leader on the field and in the classroom, where she has a 4.0 GPA, and was a clear choice as the district's Defensive MVP after leading Dawson as the team's catcher.

Marberry led the way as two Dawson players made the First-Team and three were named to the Second-Team.

Tatum Hill, a sophomore pitcher, was named to the First-Team and Dawson junior infielder Kaylee Payne earned First-Team honors.

Emily Barnett, a senior outfielder, Jady Miller, a junior pitcher, and McKenna Stoker, a freshman infielder, were named to the Second- Team.

Tamia Valenzuela, a junior outfielder, and Maliana Bryan, a freshman infielder, were named to the Honorable Mentioned list.

Marberry, Valenzuela, Stoker, Bryan, Barnett, Hill and Laney Cates all earned All-District All-Academic honors.