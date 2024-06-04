GC Softball: Corsicana Lady Tigers earn post-season honors

Jun. 3—Courtney Anderson's Corsicana Lady Tiger softball team had another strong season and a long list of Tigers earned post-season honors, including 11 of the 12 team members being named to the District 14-5A All-District All-Academic Team.

The Lady Tigers were once again a young team and that was evidenced in two players earning District 14-5A First-Team honors.

Freshman shortstop Mariana Garcia and sophomore first-baseman Ava Rodriguez led the way for the Lady Tigers as both earned First-Team honors.

Jill Guilliams and Jesse Pryor made the 14-5A Second-Team and Triniti Tapley, Makinna Dockery, Paige Cates, and Abby Zuniga were all named on the Honorable Mention list.

Corsicana led the district in All-Academic players: Rodriguez, Garcia, Guilliams, Pryor, Tapley, Dockery and Cates all were on the All-District team as well as the All-Academic Team along with Alexus Baker, Laynie Ware, Ainsley Mullican and Kaeligh Cook.