GC Softball: Blooming Grove Lady Lions win playoff opener 7-0

Apr. 26—ITASCA — Looks like Ava Eldridge couldn't wait to pitch in the playoffs.

And it showed.

Ava hadn't been on the mound in a playoff game since she was a sophomore, throwing fire and yo-yos at state-ranked West in a brutally painful 12-inning 2-1 loss in a game that no one deserved to lose.

Ava left the mound that night with a "Can't wait to play this team again" look on her face and a flame in her heart.

Then she had to wait and wait and wait some more after suffering a knee injury in basketball season and sitting out her junior season. She doesn't sit well, and was a huge part of the team last season, helping coach the young pitchers and being there every night in the dugout as a cheerleader and mentor.

Ava, who was the District 18-3A Player of the Year her freshman and sophomore seasons and the Golden Circle Co-Player of the Year as a sophomore, returned to the playoffs Thursday after making history between playoff games, becoming the first softball player from the Golden Circle to sign a Division I scholarship from high school earlier this year when she accepted a full ride from UT San Antonio.

That's Ava's next step — but that can wait.

Ava, along with a tremendously talented group of Grove Girls went unbeaten in the District 18-3A season, finishing a perfect 10-0 to become the first Lady Lion team to win a district softball title since 2007 when Blooming Grove Coach Johnna Smith and her sister played for the Lady Lions.

The Grove Girls looked and played like champions Thursday, shutting out and shutting down Clifton 7-0 in the first game of a best-of-three playoff series in the Bi-District round of the playoffs at Itasca, where the entire series is scheduled to be played. Game 2 is Friday night.

This Blooming Grove team (22-5) got here with a red-hot 11-game winning streak, and it's difficult to tell that Smith's girls had to overcome a ton of adversity to reach Itasca and the playoffs.

Blooming Grove lost two of its key players — Janey McGraw and Lauren Wilcoxen — to season-ending injuries but Smith and her girls never looked back or made any excuses last season or this year. They worked hard and pushed ahead with Smith's "one-game-at-a-time" mantra and came together for a memorable run to the playoffs.

Ava led the way Thursday, tossing seven scoreless innings, allowing just three singles while striking out eight without allowing a walk. She was just as good at the plate, where she belted a two-run homer and drove in three runs.

Laci Johnson, a sparkplug all year, went 2-for-4, tripled and scored, and Carli Cunningham had a big night, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Rileigh O'Dowd, a super sophomore, went 2-for-3, tripled and drove in a run.

The Grove Girls will be back in Itasca Friday at 6 p.m. for Game 2.