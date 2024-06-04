GC Softball: Ava Eldridge wins third 18-3A MVP award to lead list of All-District Lady Lions

Jun. 3—BLOOMING GROVE — Ava Eldridge bounced back from missing her junior softball season to win her third District 18-3A Most Valuable Player award, leading a long list of Blooming Grove Lady Lions who won postseason honors.

Eldridge was the district's MVP as a freshman and as a sophomore but missed the entire softball season a year ago after suffering a knee injury during basketball season.

Ava stormed back this spring with another powerful season, both on the mound and at the plate, where she continued to dominate the district. She was a slam-dunk choice as the District 18-3A MVP again.

Ava became the first softball player from Blooming Grove and the Golden Circle to receive a Division I softball scholarship out of high school when she signed earlier this year with the University of Texas at San Antonio. There have been players from the Golden Circle who received Division I softball scholarships but all of those players signed from a Junior College program. Ava was the first true high school player to break that barrier.

Ava led the district on the mound, and was a terror at the plate, where she hit .467 with a .579 on-base percentage and a 1.033 slugging percentage and a mind-blowing 1.612 OPS. She had 11 extra base hits, including two homers and four triples and scored 16 runs in 11 district games. She was once again a power pitcher, who struck out 47 batters in 32 innings in district and held opponents to a .189 batting average.

Ava led a talented group of players to the district title this spring. Coach Joanna Smith's young ladies not only won the District 18-3A title, but they became the first Blooming Grove softball team to go unbeaten in district with a 14-0 record since 2007. Smith and her older sister, Emily, played on and led the 2007 Lady Lions.

This year's Blooming Grove team had several players step up with big years. Sophomore Rileigh O'Dell earned a superlative award as the 18-3A Pitcher of the Year and four Lady Lions were named to the All-District Team, including three on the First-Team. O'Dell went 3-0 in district play with 57 Ks in 37 innings.

Brooke McGraw, a junior who has been a leader and a big bat in the lineup for three seasons, was named to the 18-3A First-Team for the third season in a row. Brooke hit .389, scored 14 runs, led the Lady Lions with 20 RBIs. She had 11 extra base hits, including three home runs, in 11 district games. Brooke had a .421 on-base percentage, a .972 slugging average and a whopping 1.393 OPS.

Carli Cunningham and Laci Johnson, a pair of Gold Glove infielders who both had monster seasons at the plate, earned First-Team honors. Cunningham hit .462 with a .500 on-base percentage in district play and Johnson hit .368 with a .442 on-base percentage and stole 11 bases and scored 14 runs in 11 district games.

Madeleine Brown made the 18-3A Second-Team as an outfielder and Maeli Lawhon and Riley Richards were named to the Honorable Mention list.