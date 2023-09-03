GC Previews: Rice faces 5A Dallas Conrad

Sep. 3—GC Preview

Rice at Dallas Conrad

Records District 7-3A DII Rice 1-1, District 6-5A DII Conrad 2-0.

Players to watch: Conrad: WR/DE Anthony Flag, QB Ladarian Frost-Harris, RB Marcus Johnson; Rice: QB Zane Ellington, RB/LB Juan Parades, OL/DL Anthony Ovalle.

Update: The most significant numbers in this game are 1,319 and 291, the enrollments of the two schools. Conrad has more than 1,000 students than Rice, which played Conrad last year to fill in a gap in the schedule.

No doubt that will change in Feb. when the UIL holds its re-districting session. Rice lost last year's game to Conrad 46-22, but the Rice kids played hard and played well. Conrad has beaten two Dallas schools — Adamson (28-26) and Diamond Hill (58-0) this year while Rice won a terrific 23-21 game against Dallas A-Plus Academy to open the season before losing a lop-sided game to Riesel last week. The Bulldogs will find more common ground when they play Kemp at home next week in their final non-district game. Paredes is having a good season and Ellington has improved in his second year at quarterback.