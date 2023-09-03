GC Previews: Blooming Grove looks to stay hot against Eustace

Sep. 3—GC Preview

Blooming Grove at Eustace

7:30 p.m., Friday

Records District 7-3A DII Blooming Grove 1-1; District 8-3A 3A DI Eustace 0-2.

Players to watch: Blooming Grove: QB Rhett Southard, LB Ben Baumgartner, RB/DB Noah Huchinson, RB Landon Heaslet; Eustace: QB/DB Brody Sutton, RB/LB Cannon Kilcrease, WR/DB Andrew Lowe.

Update: Blooming Grove bounced back from a tough opening night loss (21-12) to Riesel, and played well last week in a 25-12 win over Kemp. The Lions will be favored against Eustace, which has suffered a couple of one-sided losses, losing to 53-0 to Farmersville and 62-7 to Maypearl. Southard is off to a good start at quarterback, completing 17-of-29 passes (58 percent) in two games. Hutchinson scored on a pair of touchdown runs and intercepted a pass in the victory over Kemp and the Baumgartner-led defense had a safety and an impressive performance against Kemp.