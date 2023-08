Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Hits and misses with U.S. Ryder Cup picks

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson made his six wild-card picks on Tuesday. What did he get right? What did he get wrong?

And what does it all mean for Team USA in Rome?

Senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss in this week's Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: