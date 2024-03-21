GC pod: Masters, Tour & LIV, inside TV — Sands has stories
In this edition, Golf Channel's Steve Sands steps in for a vacationing Ryan Lavner ... and Sands has stories.
The veteran broadcaster shares thoughts with Rex Hoggard on the Masters, the Tour and LIV dynamic (and why there might not be a pathway back for LIV players), as well as what it's like behind the TV camera.
Has Scottie Scheffler been "Tigeresque"? Is Wyndham Clark a star? How difficult is TV, really? Listen above.
1:00 – Sands' Hoggard story
5:00 – Sands' Masters story
7:40 – TV roundtable dynamics
10:00 – PGA/PIF Monday meeting
17:30 – Was this a positive step? Pathway back or no?
20:42 – Has Scheffler been “Tigeresque” recently?
25:05 – Of the runner-ups, who left TPC Sawgrass the angriest?
28:15 – Clark an example of PGA Tour quickly making a star
30:45 – Where does Valspar rank in the Florida swing?
32:20 – NCAA March Madness
33:10 – Sands' story about working on TV
34:00 – How hard is the job as the host?