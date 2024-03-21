GC pod: Masters, Tour & LIV, inside TV — Sands has stories

In this edition, Golf Channel's Steve Sands steps in for a vacationing Ryan Lavner ... and Sands has stories.

The veteran broadcaster shares thoughts with Rex Hoggard on the Masters, the Tour and LIV dynamic (and why there might not be a pathway back for LIV players), as well as what it's like behind the TV camera.

Has Scottie Scheffler been "Tigeresque"? Is Wyndham Clark a star? How difficult is TV, really? Listen above.

1:00 – Sands' Hoggard story

5:00 – Sands' Masters story

7:40 – TV roundtable dynamics

10:00 – PGA/PIF Monday meeting

17:30 – Was this a positive step? Pathway back or no?