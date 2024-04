Apr. 19—BRENHAM — Mildred's Landon Reece is headed for the Class 3A State Golf Tournament — again.

Reece is just a sophomore but he will be playing in the state tournament at Grey Rock Golf Club in Austin on April 29 and 30th. Reece qualified for the state tournament by shooting a two day (78-74) total of 152 to finish third in the Region Meet.