GC Golf: Landon Reece, Mildred win district titles (again!)

Apr. 3—MABANK — District champs!!

Mildred did it again.

Led by the brilliant play of sophomore Landon Reece, the Mildred Eagles won their second consecutive District Golf title Tuesday at The Pinnacle at Cedar Creek, where the Eagles destroyed the field to advance to the Class 3A Region Meet at the Brenham Country Club on April 15-16.

Reece shot a two-day (65-72) total of 137 (24 strokes ahead of the runner-up) to win his second consecutive District Boys Individual title and Mason Thompson finished fourth at (77-88) with a 165 total to lead the team that included Clayton Dyer, Reece Reynolds, PJ Neason and Luke Wyatt to a 672 — 12 strokes ahead of second-place Malakoff, which shot a 684.