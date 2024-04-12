GC Girls Track & Field: Blooming Grove's 4x200 Relay team reaches Region Meet

Apr. 12—BLOOMING GROVE — Blooming Grove's girls 4x200 relay team is headed for the Region III Meet at Waco Midway High School — the first Lady Lion relay team to make it to Region since 2011.

The team of Alyssa Stout, Blair Gaines, Carli Cunningham and Laci Johnson, who won the district title last week and earned the berth at the Region Meet by taking home fourth-place in the 3A Area Meet on Thursday. The Lady Lions grabbed a spot in the Region Meet by running a PR-best 1:50.72 to become the first girls relay team to qualify for the Region Meet in 13 seasons.

Johnson, who won the district title in the 100, just missed a trip to the Region Meet in the 100 by .08 seconds. Blooming Grove's 4x100 relay team of Rileigh O'Dell, Gaines, Cunningham and Johnson ran a PR time of 52.19 and just missed a trip to Midway.

There's not a senior on either relay team as all five girls are underclassmen, including Gaines, a freshmen, and sophomores Cunningham and Johnson, who are two of Coach Joanna Smith's top softball players, who have helped lead the Lady Lion softball team to an undefeated record in district so far this season.

"It's very promising," said BG girls track & field Coach Jarrod Shaffer of how young his team is this season. "It's been a really good year,: he said. "These girls work hard. They have a great work ethic. They really get after it. They show up every morning before daylight and they go to softball after school."

Shaffer's 4x400 relay team of Mackenna Davis, Gaines, Cunningham and Yesenia Gonzalez ran a PR 4:20 in the district meet, which broke the school record set in 1987.