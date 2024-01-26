GC Girls Soccer: Lady Tigers open district with 5-0 romp over Ennis

Jan. 26—ENNIS — It's early but Andrew Procell's girls look they're in midseason form and wasted no time taking control Tuesday, scoring four goals before halftime and letting their defense take care of the rest.

Sophomore goalkeeper Lexus Almanza nailed down her fourth shutout in five wins, and Corsicana's aggressive defenders Marche Belmonte, a sophomore, and juniors Hanna Garcia and Lexi Valdivia, who has started every game in her career, led the defense to silence Ennis.

The usual suspects went to work on offense as Kiana Lopez-Wilson, a sensational sophomore, scored two first half goals and senior Sahara Gipson, who has already had a legendary career, scoring more than 50 career goals, scored in the first half.

The always dangerous Mya Jasso scored to make it 4-0 and Jocelyn Botella, a senior midfielder, ripped home the fifth goal with a laser shot from 40 yards out to close out the scoring.

"They came out and they were ready to play," Procell said. "They were ready for district."

The Lady Tiger JV team also won 2-0