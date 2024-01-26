GC Girls Basketball: Frost has a 3-for-all, making 11 3s in a 68-26 win over Valley Mills

Jan. 26—VALLEY MILLS — Frost's Lady Polar Bears roared back after suffering a loss to Hamilton earlier in the week and torched Valley Mills Thursday on the road 68-26 to improve to 5-1 in district play and 22-5 overall.

Dalton Smith's Lady Bears have four games left in their regular season and are headed for the Class 2A playoffs as no worse than a No. 2 seed. They play Hamilton again in the regular season finale at Hamilton.

The state-ranked Lady Bears were on fire against Valley Mills, hitting 11 3-pointers and playing lockdown defense, holding Valley Mills to just two points in the first quarter (18-2) and seven first-half points (43-7).

Meanwhile Brenda Manrriguez was having one of the best games of her career, producing an amazing quadruple-double, scoring 27 points, bringing down 12 rebounds, making 12 assists and 12 deflections. She just missed a fifth category, handing out nine assists.

Manrriguez literally outscored Valley Mills by herself in the romp.

Karlie Anderson scored 11 points, handed out three assists and had a rebound, an defection and a steal. Mackenzie Lee had another brilliant all-round game, scoring six points, grabbing six rebounds and handing out an assist and she was tough on defense with two deflections, two steals and a block.

Breelyn Dyer scored five points, pulled down five rebounds and handed out five assists for a High 5 night, and she made four steals and handed out an assist.

In the 3-for-all. Dyer and Anderson both went 3-for-6, Manrriguez was 3-for-7 and Lee was 2-for-6 as the Frost girls combined to go 11-for-25 for a sterling 44 percent from beyond the arc.

Averyn Surovik had a rebound and a steal, Addison Calvin had a rebound and Madelyn Shaw had a steal.