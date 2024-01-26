GC Girls Basketball: 62! Saniya scores career-high 62 points

Jan. 26—BLOOMING GROVE — 62!

That's now Saniya Burks' career-high in scoring in one game.

It happened Tuesday night in Blooming Grove, where the Rice All-American who is third in the nation in scoring, bombarded the nets with 11 3-pointers (that's right, 11 for 33 points beyond the arc) and an assortment of drives, and jumpers in Rice's 85-46 victory.

Saniya finished the night with 62 points, 10 rebounds, eight steals and four assists. After the game, her father, Rice girls Coach Antonio Burks who played pro ball in Europe, was speechless.

"I really didn't say anything. I was in awe," he said. "I kept thinking to myself, 'OK Dad, she's a better player than you were', and I was actually proud to say that to myself."

Later when he was asked about the game, Coach Burks said: "Saniya had an out-of-body experience and scored 62 points!"

Her 11-3s were also a career-high and tied her father's career-high in 3-pointers.

Saniya has been on an insane roll of late, scoring 285 points in her last six games — since the Palmer boys team mocked her from the stands chanting "Over-Rated, Over-Rated" after Saniya shot an airball in the first half of a 62-35 win over Palmer.

It made her mad, and she has made her point on the court ever since.

She scored 47 against Palmer, scored 54 in a 72-45 win over Kemp, dropped in 31 in a 55-35 win over Scurry-Rosser, scored 43 against Mildred's tough defense in a 55-39 win, scored 48 in a 63-56 state-ranked Malakoff team in Malakoff and 62 Tuesday.

Rice's victory over Blooming Grove was the teams 11th in a row. The Lady Dawgs are 15-4 and tied for first-place in the 18-3A district race with Malakoff at 9-1.

Aaliyah Nezar and Wendi Wharton scored seven points each against Blooming Grove, Liviyah Nezar scored five, Caylan Jessie scored three and Sloan Cadena was huge inside, scoring a point and grabbing eight rebounds.