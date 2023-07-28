GC Football: The wait is over -- first day of football practice is Monday

Jul. 28—It's here!

All seven Golden Circle football teams — along with hundreds of teams in Texas — take their first steps into the 2023 high school football season Monday.

Here's a quick snapshot going into the 2023 season

CORSICANA

Last year: 1-9, Last Playoff appearance 2019

Texas Football Magazine prediction: Seventh in District 5-5A DII

Daily Sun Prediction: Fifth in District 5-5A DII with 5-5 overall record.

First game: August 25 at home vs. Frisco Liberty.

Biggest names: Dontay Thomas: The reigning Del Thrash Award winner as the top player in the Golden Circle will once again go both ways and lead in every way for the Tigers. With plenty of youth to build a future, the Tigers could win some of those games they lost in the fourth quarter last season.

Biggest name this season is Mr. Time. The Tigers got such a late start because they didn't hire Coach Aric Sardinea until late in the game and the new coach was still hiring assistant coaches (he had to replace all but one coach) until a few days before the first practice.

BLOOMING GROVE

Last year: 7-3, Last Playoff appearance 2022

Texas Football Magazine prediction: Fifth in District 7-3A DII

Daily Sun Prediction: Fourth, the Lions always find a way to make the playoffs.

First game: August 25 at home vs. Frisco Liberty.