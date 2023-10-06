GC Football: Tigers made strides in first half of season

Oct. 6—Well, here we are halfway through the season.

Corsicana's Tigers begin the second half of their season Friday night in Burleson, older, wiser and with so much more potential than where they were just a year ago.

As they made the turn toward their final five games, the team and the program are both a metaphor of the Tigers themselves.

Forget the term growing pains (although they exist every day) this is a team and a program that's all about growing gains.

You can see the gains if you look for them.

Tiger Coach Aric Sardinea has been playing catch-up since he was a late hire in April 2022, literally hiring assistant coaches and getting to know his team days before the first practice last summer.

What's worse, is the Tigers landed in District 5-5A DII, a brutal and highly competitive district that had three preseason Top 20 teams in 2022 and again this season.

No one is saying this is the best 5A DII district in Texas, but some publications, including Texas Football magazine, have called it the deepest — meaning, quite frankly, that every Friday night is a battle and half the teams have a chance to make a playoff run.

After going 1-9 last season, Sardinea went to a youth movement this season to try to bring the program back. That's why these Tigers carry so much weight on their backs, and that's why any and all improvement is so vital to the program — a program that hasn't won a playoff game since Rich Hoffman's Tigers beat Lake Dallas 53-31 in 2018.

Here's the good news: In the first five games the Tigers not only showed improvement, going 2-3, but the improvement came from what has to be the youngest 5A team in Texas.

Sardinea played (not dressed but played) 14 sophomores and two freshmen, and at times there were as many as seven sophomores on the field at the same time. His Tigers stepped up at times and had big plays and big moments.

They fought through injuries, and they also lost one of their best young players when sophomore leader Mark Brown, an impact two-way player who started and was impressive as a freshman and invaluable this season, left because his family moved from Corsicana.

The team also picked up Adrian Baston, who threw for more than 1,000 yards last season and ran for more than 900 yards as the Tiger quarterback is back. Baston left the team to concentrate on baseball, but returned and played briefly in the last two games. He is invaluable as one of the most versatile players in the Golden Circle.

He has played at times at quarterback, where he has been a factor as a runner on short yardage situations, rushing for 56 yards on 16 carries and scoring a touchdown on a play where he knocked the helmet off of a defender's head. He is also a talented receiver (five receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown) and has played on defense as well.

Sardinea and his kids know most of these Tigers are playing for the future, and they made big strides in their first five games.

Darelle Smith, a rare senior in the lineup who moved from Corsicana to the Metroplex, returned home and became the Tiger's leading rusher, running for 487 yards on 52 carries (9.4 average) and four touchdowns while playing through injury.

"Darelle has had multiple electrifying runs that have sparked our team," Sardinea said.

There's quarterback Chris Martinez, a sophomore who has stepped right in and done an admiral job as a leader, despite his age. Martinez has completed 47-of-89 (.528 percent) passes for 476 yards and three touchdowns while growing up on Friday nights.

"He has shown signs of confidence and poise in being the signal caller," Sardinea said, adding that he liked the way Martinez manages the game.

Other standouts include sophomores Jeremiah Escamilla (defensive end), who has become a force on the defensive line and Andre Ibanez, a young kicker who has had remarkable success.

"He (Escamilla) consistently has been difficult for the opposing team to block and has made multiple tackles for loss," Sardinea said, "and Andre Ibanez has been consistent on kickoffs, extra points and field goals."

Sardinea praised sophomore linebacker Adrian Bivens, who has helped lead the defense and has already matured into a big-hit, big-play linebacker. He was one of the leaders of a defense that at times produced an unrelenting pass rush and has the ability to put pressure on any opponent.

"He has been a major force as an edge rusher," Sardinea said. "He has made some key tackles on third down to help get the ball back to the offense."

Sardinea knows how difficult it is to win with young players but when asked, he listed the best part of the first five games and appreciates how far his young team has come this season.

"We played and started multiple sophomores and two freshmen," he said as he listed the best of the first five games. "We ran the ball well in three out of five games and we threw the ball well in three out of five games.

"Defensively, we have done a great job of playing defensive on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage," he said "a. Offensively, we have played multiple offensive skill players who should have experience going forward."

The Tigers made big improvements despite a 2-3 record, and Sardinea has goals for the second half of the season.

"We need more offensive playmakers to help our team with our offensive line paving the way," he said. "More consistency and being balanced on the offensive side of the ball and keeping the defense off balance.

"Defensively, our sophomores and freshmen should start settling in and becoming leaders," he said. "And defensively the continuity of our players knowing what they are great at and our senior leadership and experienced players helping the team battle through to win the tough games.

"We are expecting our team to be healthy and continue to get better in the final push at a potential playoff opportunity."