GC Football: Tigers look sharp in intersquad scrimmage

Aug. 9—Tiger fans got their first glimpse of the new Tiger football team during an intersquad scrimmage and the view from the top was awfully good, especially from the younger Tigers.

"Our freshman had a great showing" Tiger Coach Aric Sardinea said. "The players played hard and new our offensive and defensive system did very well, which is an indicator that we are having success building our program at the middle school level.

"Diego Ponce had multiple tackles on defense. Callahan Hayes was one of the lineman that opened some lanes for our running backs," he said. "Christian Hawkins highlighted the freshman with a physical touchdown run of over 40 yards."

Sardinea pointed out that the Tiger JV team also played well.

"Our JV played very hard on defense," Sardinea said. "Many players played both ways and gave some tremendous effort. Marquice Cooks was a standout at receiver. On defense the standouts were the entire defense as they swarmed and ran to the ball well."

Sardinea and Tiger fans saw a lot of new faces on the varsity, where Chris Martinez made a statement at quarterback and three-year starter and reigning Del Thrash Award winner Donte Thomas looked eager to start a new season. Thomas has been a two-way starter and All-District player for the past two seasons at defensive back and tailback. He could be used even more on offense this season, and looked good catching passes in the scrimmage.

"Our varsity standout came from the great decision making by quarterback

Chris Martinez in running the offense," Sardinea said. "Donte Thomas had a TD reception and a couple of other catches. Running back Darelle Smith had multiple runs in the open field that were very exciting for the fans.

"On defense Sean Medrano was a standout. Some great open field tackles were made by safety Judson Bass. More impressive was the impact that the entire defensive front made throughout the course of the entire scrimmage as they made it tough for the offense to move the ball at ease."

The 2023 season is approaching quickly. The Tigers play their first scrimmage Thursday at Dallas Carter and play Athens in a scrimmage at 7:15 p.m. Aug. 17 at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium.

The season opener will be at CNBT Stadium at 7 p.m. against Frisco Liberty. All of the Tigers' regular season games will start at 7 p.m. Their first District 15-5A DII game will be on the road in Ennis on Sept. 15.