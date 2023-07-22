GC Football: Tigers hire two assistant coaches

Jul. 21—Corsicana's Tiger football program has hired two assistant coaches — Coach Jason Burnett, who will be the Tiger Offensive Line coach, and Coach Mart Graham, who will be Corsicana's Defensive Line coach.

Coach Burnett is beginning his 24th year coaching and first at Corsicana. he will be the Tiger offensive line coach and the head Powerlifting coach.

Over his 24-year career Burnett has been at Linden-Kildare, Blooming Grove, Collinsville, Cumby, South Garland, Farmersville and at Sul Ross State University. While at Farmersville, Burnett won the 2007 Class 2A state championship.

He is a graduate of Sul Ross State University (1998) and received his Masters degree in Education from Sul Ross in 2005. He played and lettered in football for three years at Sul Ross and was a member of the 1996 American Southwest Conference championship team.

Coach Burnett is married to his wife, Leah, and they have three children — Abby 14), Kate (12) and Brady (8).

Coach Mart Graham was at Kemp ISD for the last two years (2021-2022) and was the Offensive Coordinator and the Special Teams Coordinator. In 2022-2023 he was the Defensive Ends coach. He's been coaching 13 years with stops at Mount. Pleasant, Athens, and Crockett. He is the son of a high school football coach.