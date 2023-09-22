GC Football: Three GC teams (Mildred, Blooming Grove and Dawson) have a bye week after sizzling starts

Sep. 22—Three Golden Circle football teams have a bye this week as district play begins all over the state.

Mildred, Blooming Grove and Dawson are all off to good starts and begin district games on Sept. 29 with 3-1 non-district records with plans to reach the playoffs.

Here's a look at where they stand today.

Mildred:

The Eagles are not only off to their best start in years, but they have the look and feel of a playoff team this season and should be in the hunt for the District 7-3A DII.

Mildred Coach Jeff Callahan has put together a strong and talented team — just the kind of team they've been waiting for at Mildred, where the Eagles have had a lot of bad luck and tough breaks in recent years.

You can start at the top with Austin Wing, who leads the way at quarterback. If you think Wing does a little bit of everything at Mildred, where he excels at football, basketball and baseball, you would be right. He's that talented.

He has had a brilliant start this season and has already thrown for 676 yards, completing 28 of 55 passes, and four touchdowns and rushed for 317 yards on 46 carries (a 6.9 yards per carry average) and five TDs.

Wing is versatile and a leader in every way, and he has plenty of weapons to beat teams.

Gabe Irvine stepped in as Mildred's leading running back, and every coach in the district has Irvine circled on his blackboard.

Irvine has rushed for 326 yards on 58 carries (an impressive 5.6 average) and two touchdowns and caught five passes for 143 yards and a whopping 28.6 yards per catch average with a touchdown in four games.

If you like teams that want to stretch the defense and love to throw deep, you'll be crazy about Callahan's Eagles. Just look at the yards per catch numbers for the Eagle receivers.

Irvine leads the group with his 28.6 average. Next is Payton Durham with a 27 yard average (4-for-108 yards and a touchdown) followed by Ashton Frye who has gained 76 yards on three receptions (25.3 average) and Ashton Moore, who has 11 receptions for a team-leading 233 yards (21.2 average) and a pair of touchdowns. Finally there's tight end Justin Ovalle who has made four catches for 71 yards and a touchdown for a 17.8 average.

That's five players averaging at least 17 yards a catch for a team that also leads the league in Ashtons.

And while Callahan was building a receiver corps that gives opponents nightmares he also was building Mildred's offensive and defensive lines. Callahan, who was Mildred's defensive coordinator for two years before becoming the head coach last season, saw dramatic improvement in his defense every year. And the group is better than ever this season

A strong group, including Brennon Moore, Tyler Wallace, Marc Pineda, Joseph Centeno and Blake Pair make up the nucleus of Mildred's linemen and both the OL and the DL players have been having a big season. The evidence isn't just a 3-1 record, the Eagles's best start in years — it's in the trenches, where Mildred has out-played and outscored opponents 139-55.

Every running back and receiver — and of course Wing — should drop the offensive linemen a little note during bye week, saying "Thanks, Guys. When we win the district title, we're going to take everyone out for Pancakes."

Mildred isn't just entering the district race with a 3-1 record, the Eagles are bringing a ton of momentum into their huddle to begin the district race.

They not only knocked off state-ranked Price-Carlisle last week, but they came back from a 15-0 hole, and scored 29 points without and answer to beat Carlisle, 29-15.

Evidently, there's a lot of resilience and pride in that huddle, too.

Blooming Grove

There's no truth to the rumor that Blooming Grove's coaches and players petitioned the UIL to forget about the bye week because they wanted to keep playing.

Just a rumor ...

But no one could blame the Lions if they did. It's doubtful there's another high school football team in the state that's feeling as good as the Lions, who not only are riding a three-game winning streak, but pulled off a more than memorable victory last Friday when Jace Trull kicked a 30-yard field goal with 11 seconds left to beat Wortham 30-27 in front of a large crowd at Lion Stadium, where the players and coaches celebrated like crazy, shouting and hugging as they danced into the night.

Here's the fun part: Trull had never even attempted a field goal in a game until his toe drilled the 30-yarder and set off a wild celebration. One more thing: Wortham, a much bigger and more physical team, was unbeaten and a 30-point favorite.

Blooming Grove (3-1) turned its season around with a three-game winning streak, and had the week off to prepare for the 7-3A DII season, where the Lions have been part of the district title and playoff conversion in recent years.

Not this year. Texas Football magazine picked the Lions to finish fifth, one game out of last place. No need to put it on the bulletin board, or write it on the lockers or paint it on the wall — everyone at Blooming Grove will remember ...

Every team that has played Blooming Grove lately remembers losing to a Lions team that has turned the season around. .

The Lions face one of their biggest tests — if not their biggest — in the district opener Friday on the road against defending district champ Palmer, which has won the last three 17-3A titles. Scurry-Rosser is the favorite to win the title this season.

After losing to Riesel the Lions tweaked their offense and took off. Noah Hutchison, who plays both ways, has thrown for 410 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 187 yards and caught nine passes for 116 yards. He also has returned two kickoffs back for touchdowns — an 80 yarder and an 88-yarder.

Kam Mize has been flying down the field, making a dozen receptions for 248 yards (20.7 yards per catch) and four TDs. Trull, when not making game-winning field goals, has made 11 receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown. Landon Heaslet is BG's leading running back, rushing for 155 yards and scoring a touchdown. Heaslet is like a rock, steady and determined, and a big part of the 3-1 start.

The Blooming Grove defense has been terrific with Ben Baumgartner and his younger brother, Grayson, leading the way.

Big Ben has been a force for years at linebacker and he's better than ever as a senior. He has been all over the field, making huge tackles every Friday. He has already made 65 tackles in four games, including 19 against Wortham.

"Ben really did a good job getting ready for his senior year," Blooming Grove Coach Jeremy Gantt said.

So did the rest of the Lions ...

Dawson:

Coach Bryan Kelley's Bulldogs are almost perfect. They're 3-1 with a tough 22-20 loss at Axtell as the only blemish on their record. They've outscored their four non-district opponents 152-72 and are coming off their best offensive performance — a 50-21 win over a talented Kerens team on the road.

Kelley wanted more balance and he has to be pleased with what he has seen, Brant Boatright, who had a brilliant season last year as a freshman, has completed 47 of 70 passes (67 percent) for 510 yards and seven touchdowns in four games.

Colby Springer has stepped up at tailback, where he is now more involved in an offense that features the running game more. Springer has rushed for 729 yards in four games to force defenses to prepare for Dawson's versatile offense. And Hastin Easley, who arguably has the best hands in the Golden Circle, has caught 19 passes for 183 yards (9.46 yards per catch) and four touchdowns.

After the bye week Dawson opens District 10-2A DII play at Hubbard in the Highway 30 Rivalry game. Hubbard was 0-4 after last week.

Texas Football picked Dawson to finish third in the district behind Mart, a team that regularly plays for the state title and started the season ranked No. 2 in Class 2A DII, to win the district. The magazine picked Wortham, a big, physical team that edged Dawson for second-place a year ago, to finish second.