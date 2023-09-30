GC Football: Kerens falls to Axtell powerhouse 40-14

Sep. 30—AXTELL — Craig Horn wins everywhere he goes so it was no surprise when he showed up in Axtell a year ago, the longtime Golden Circle coach turned the Longhorn program around.

Horn's now in his second year with the Longhorns and they're better than ever. That was more than evident Friday night in Axtell, where they ran away from Kerens 40-14 to win their second district game and hand the Bobcats their first district loss.

The Longhorns literally ran away with the victory, rushing for 332 and gained a total of 453 yards in a romp that started after Kerens took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on Nehemiah Massey's 94-yard kickoff return. Massey led the Bobcats in rushing, gaining 25 yards on five carries.

Axtell scored twice in the first quarter to take a 14-7 lead and never looked back. The Longhorns led 24-7 at halftime and 32-7 after three before nailing down the win 40-14. Kerens scored a fourth-quarter touchdown when Lane Lynch connected with Mykel Lattimore on a 3-yard TD pass. Lattimore led the Bobcats in receiving, catching four passes for 64 yards.

Lynch, who leads the Golden Circle in passing, finished the night completing 8-of-20 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown against a fast and aggressive Longhorn defense that has allowed 37 points all year. They 'Horns have outscored opponents 248-37 while rolling to a 6-0 record and a 2-0 start in district. The only close game Horn's team has had this season is a 22-20 non-district game against Dawson.

Kerens is now 3-3 this season and 1-1 in the district race and play rival Cayuga Friday at home.