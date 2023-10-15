GC Football: Improving Rice team battles Trinity Leadership in tough 43-31 loss

Oct. 15—The Rice Bulldogs have made impressive improvements in the last two games, including in Friday's 43-31 loss to Trinity Leadership.

"The Bulldog offense came alive, but the defense gave up too many big plays to the speedy Tigers," Rice Coach Michael Scott said.

The Bulldogs had their best offensive night of the year, finishing with 492 yards of offense — 312 rushing and 180 passing.

Juan Paredes had another big game, running for 170 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. He also had six tackles. Rice quarterback Zane Ellington had his best game of the year. He gained 104 yards on 14 carries and completed 9-of-19 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Matias Garcia returned to the lineup and had four receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown and Ramon Garcia caught two passes for 63 yards and a TD.

Scott said his offensive and defensive lines have led the way in the past two games.

"The offensive and defensive line has been dominant the last two weeks," he said. "Anthony Ovalle, Saul Santoyo, Christian Ramos, Anthony Briones, and Chris Flores anchor the offensive line. "Those five along with Jacorius Williams and Joshua Lane have been disruptive on the defensive front."

Rice plays Blooming Grove Friday in a big district game.

"We play Blooming Grove in a pivotal game to decide a playoff spot this week," Scott said. "We plan to continue building on our offensive success, and shore up the defense to eliminate big plays."